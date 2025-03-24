Angels Manager Breaks Silence on Shocking Trade With Braves
The Los Angeles Angels made a late spring trade on Sunday, and let go of a longtime pitcher in the process.
The Angels traded left-hander Jose Suarez in exchange for former top prospect Ian Anderson in a rare pitcher for pitcher trade.
Manager Ron Washington made his first comments surrounding the shocking trade soon after the transaction.
“The Braves are getting a bulldog. We are going to miss Suarez,” Washington said, via The Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher. “I’m not taking anything from Suarez saying, ‘he was no good for us, that’s why we traded him.’ We do what we do to make us better and he just happened to be the guy we made the trade for. Atlanta probably needed him and we felt we needed Ian Anderson.”
Suarez was demoted by the Halos last season after an abysmal performance on the mound. In 2024, the reliever produced a 6.02 ERA with 56 strikeouts and 27 walks across 52.1 innings pitched. However, his mark was even higher the season prior when he logged an 8.29 ERA.
Suarez arrived to spring camp 20 pounds lighter, an indication the 27-year-old hoped to bounce back in 2025 after the past two discouraging seasons.
Now, he'll start a new chapter of his career with the Braves.
Washington explained the Angels were hoping to add a right-hander to the bullpen, which made Anderson the perfect target. Suarez happened to be the odd man out.
“Before he got hurt, he was an up-and-coming, pretty good pitcher. I don’t think he lost the ability to pitch. We were left-handed heavy in our bullpen and this gives us another opportunity to get another right-hander in there,” Washington said. “Right now it’s the bullpen and I think as we go through the season, that will play out the way it’s supposed to play out.”
