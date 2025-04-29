Halos Today

Angels Manager Gets Brutally Honest About Starting Pitcher's Struggles

Yusei Kikuchi struggles yet again for the reeling Halos

Jason Fray

Apr 26, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Yusei Kikuchi (16) throws a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
Apr 26, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Yusei Kikuchi (16) throws a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Angels were aggressive out of the gate during the free agent period.

Their first big signing came in late May when they inked established pitcher Yusei Kikuchi to a three-year deal worth $63 million. Not only did the Halos pry away the lefty from the rival Houston Astros, but they brought in a guy who they felt could be the ace of their staff.

More news: Angels Insider Doesn't Expect Top Prospect to Debut Anytime Soon

Thus far in 2025, things aren't exactly going to plan. Kikuchi lasted only two innings in his most recent start this past weekend versus the Minnesota Twins. The short-lived outing included four earned runs and a whopping nine hits allowed. The loss dropped Kikuchi to 0-4 on the year with a 4.31 ERA.

Manager Ron Washington spoke harshly about the start after the game. The skipper kept things in perspective as it pertained to Kikuchi. At the same time, more is expected out of the outing considering his profile.

“It wasn’t very good,” Washington said. “When he hit the strike zone, they put it in play. When he missed the strike zone, they put it in play. There was a couple balls out of the strike zone, they found holes. It just wasn’t his day today.”

Kikuchi has never been a pitcher to blow hitters away with high-octane velocity. He operates on the edges with an assortment of off-speed pitches and deception. To illustrate this premise, Baseball Savant has analyzed every single pitch thrown this year by Kikuchi. The left-hander has utilized six different pitches (4-seam fastball, slider, sinker, sweeper, curve, change).

Thus far, Kikuchi ranks in the 50th percentile in fastball velocity. More alarming, he ranks in the 18th percent in walk percentage and only in the 13th percentage in chase rate. If he's walking guys and not getting hitters to bite on his off-speed pitches, he isn't an overly effective pitcher.

More news: Suspended Tommy Pham Calls Out MLB, Could Seek Legal Action Against Angels Fan

For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.

Published
Jason Fray
JASON FRAY

Jason Fray is a proud native of Los Angeles. After graduating from UCLA in 2011, he's written for a number of publications -- including Bleacher Report, FOX Sports, Saturday Down South, and New Arena. In his downtime, he enjoys writing scripts, going to shows, weekly pub trivia with the boys, trying the best hole-in-the-wall food spots around town, and traveling (22 countries & counting). 

Home/Angels News