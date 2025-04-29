Angels Manager Gets Brutally Honest About Starting Pitcher's Struggles
The Angels were aggressive out of the gate during the free agent period.
Their first big signing came in late May when they inked established pitcher Yusei Kikuchi to a three-year deal worth $63 million. Not only did the Halos pry away the lefty from the rival Houston Astros, but they brought in a guy who they felt could be the ace of their staff.
More news: Angels Insider Doesn't Expect Top Prospect to Debut Anytime Soon
Thus far in 2025, things aren't exactly going to plan. Kikuchi lasted only two innings in his most recent start this past weekend versus the Minnesota Twins. The short-lived outing included four earned runs and a whopping nine hits allowed. The loss dropped Kikuchi to 0-4 on the year with a 4.31 ERA.
Manager Ron Washington spoke harshly about the start after the game. The skipper kept things in perspective as it pertained to Kikuchi. At the same time, more is expected out of the outing considering his profile.
“It wasn’t very good,” Washington said. “When he hit the strike zone, they put it in play. When he missed the strike zone, they put it in play. There was a couple balls out of the strike zone, they found holes. It just wasn’t his day today.”
Kikuchi has never been a pitcher to blow hitters away with high-octane velocity. He operates on the edges with an assortment of off-speed pitches and deception. To illustrate this premise, Baseball Savant has analyzed every single pitch thrown this year by Kikuchi. The left-hander has utilized six different pitches (4-seam fastball, slider, sinker, sweeper, curve, change).
Thus far, Kikuchi ranks in the 50th percentile in fastball velocity. More alarming, he ranks in the 18th percent in walk percentage and only in the 13th percentage in chase rate. If he's walking guys and not getting hitters to bite on his off-speed pitches, he isn't an overly effective pitcher.
More news: Suspended Tommy Pham Calls Out MLB, Could Seek Legal Action Against Angels Fan
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.