Angels Manager Gets Brutally Honest on Catcher's Shortcomings Leading to Loss
The Los Angeles Angels had a two-run lead heading into the eighth inning of their series opener against the Detroit Tigers on Friday. But the Halos’ three home runs were not enough to overcome the National League Central leaders.
Reliever Reid Detmers walked two batters before giving up a three-run, go-ahead home run to Tigers’ center fielder Matt Vierling. With the 6-5 loss, a postseason berth has fallen further out of the Angels’ reach.
Angels interim manager Ray Montgomery believed catcher Logan O’Hoppe also played a role in allowing two back-to-back walks. He said O’Hoppe’s framing behind the plate may have contributed to five pitches on the edge of the strike zone to be called balls.
Los Angeles only gave up one other walk than the two Detmers’ allowed, and O’Hoppe was behind the plate the entire game. But Montgomery said O’Hoppe’s positioning has been an issue all season long.
“It’s kind of a conversation we have night in and night out about how we’ve got to stay sharp and we’ve got to present the pitches as much as they’ve got to call them, too,” Montgomery said to the Orange County Register. “Obviously, we don’t want those to be called balls.”
O’Hoppe, who has been part of the Angels’ organization for four seasons, has recently expressed his frustrations with losing. After the Halos’ loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday, he sat alone in the dugout for more than 10 minutes after the game then angrily threw his items into his locker.
“I don’t like to lose,” O’Hoppe said to the Orange County Register on Wednesday. “I just want results, and I want them now. Trying to see the big picture and stay in the process, but I want results now and if I don’t get them, I’m going to be upset about it.”
During Tuesday’s game, O’Hoppe was tagged out at home plate after third base coach Bo Porter made a bad call. The Angels had just started hitting off Ryan Pepiot, and O’Hoppe was the first out of the inning.
Although O’Hoppe has been part of some of the Angels’ recent mistakes, he hit an RBI double in the top of the second inning on Friday to get the Halos’ offense going.
Like many of his teammates, O’Hoppe is still young and has a lot to learn in MLB. But the Angels are determined to make it back to the postseason in the coming seasons, and O’Hoppe will likely play a major role in accomplishing that feat.
