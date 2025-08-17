Angels Manager Gets Honest About Christian Moore's Inconsistent Playing Time
Los Angeles Angels second baseman Christian Moore has not been a regular fixture for the team, and interim manager Ray Montgomery addressed the infield prospect's development.
The Angels drafted Moore with the eighth overall selection in the 2024 MLB Draft, and after impressing in the minor leagues, the organization pulled the trigger on promoting him.
This season, Moors is hitting .185/.302/.346 with three home runs and eight RBIs, while being valued at 0.2 WAR.
His hitting numbers are below average in terms of run creation, but Moore's fielding is already at an MLB level.
Moore is part of a platoon in the infield featuring Luis Renfigo and Yoan Moncada, making at-bats hard to come by for the prospect.
Montogomery, though, is not concerned about the second baseman playing time.
“He’s going to get the lion’s share of this thing between now and 2030, for sure,” the manager told Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register.
“I don’t want to sacrifice his development any more than I want to limit what Yo and Luis can do at the same time.
“I don’t know the answer to that entirely, other than to say I agree that if (Moore) sits too long, it can be detrimental. We don’t want to do that. We’re managing through that."
Ideally, Moore plays regularly, but Montgomery feels that the player can get plenty of development even when he does not start.
“If we’re talking about a two-week period, we’re talking about 30-40 at-bats," the skipper added.
"In the grand scheme of things, if you’re only measuring it on actual playing time versus the long term, what he learns from watching, pinch hitting, coming in on defense, whatever it is, it’s nothing but gain for him. He’s going to play. I’m not worried about that.”
After getting promoted, Moore played a couple of weeks before picking up a thumb injury which kept him out for the month of July. He only returned Aug. 3
According to the 22-year-old, the injury caused him to lose the progress that he had made settling in.
“Before the injury, I was real comfortable,” Moore said.
“Now, just getting back out there and just getting back to my routine. Doing everything I was doing before the injury. Obviously, it’s a hard lease. You just try fight and scrap and grind through ABs. Do whatever you can do to flip the lineup over. That’s what I’m trying to do.”
