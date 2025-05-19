Angels Manager Gets Honest About Expectations for Current Ball Club
Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington spoke candidly about where the team should reasonably stand given the current roster.
The Angels entered the season with a good balance of young, promising players combined with veteran players who can lead by example in the locker room and provide some immediate production for the team.
Due to injuries and early season struggles from some players, the Angels have overall underwhelmed a quarter of the way through the 2025 season, and Washington admitted the roster is better than the team's current record.
“We should be at least fighting for a chance in the middle of the pack,” Washington told Kevin Baxter of the LA Times.
“But the injuries and the people that we lost and the things that’s been happening with our youth, just got us where we are."
The young players on the roster are showing their inconsistency, with Kyren Paris, Jo Adell, and Nolan Schanuel all going through tough slumps during the season, along with Logan O'Hoppe and Taylor Ward experiencing their in-season struggles.
From night to night, many Angels hitters have been inconsistent, with a rotating cast of players experiencing slumps, while others break out of cold streaks only to face a lack of support.
Additionally, the pitching staff has struggled to keep the team competitive, resulting in lost wins.
Promising young pitcher Ryan Johnson faced challenges in the major leagues and is now working to improve his skills in the minor leagues.
The only truly consistent young player has been Zach Neto, who regularly excels on both offense and defense and is the team's best player consistently.
While others have not enjoyed immediate success early on, there is still plenty of potential on the roster for more success down the line, which Washington believes will come at some point.
“The day will come that we can get to that level where I feel like we can compete for a championship," Washington said, hopeful that a playoff-contending Halos team will come.
