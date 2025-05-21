Angels Manager Gets Honest About Key Veteran's Season-Long Slump
Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington addressed infielder Luis Rengifo's disappointing start to the 2025 season, maintaining belief in his veteran to break through his stretch of rough games.
“He has the skill set, but it’s not showing,” Washington said on Friday. “If we could pinpoint the reason, he wouldn’t be going through what he’s going through. So the only thing we can do is stay in the process, work and hope he comes out of it.”
Rengifo's -1.2 wins above replacement is the worst among all Angels batters this year, and he is experiencing career-lows in batting average (.219) and slugging percentage (.289) excluding the shortened 2020 MLB season. His OPS+ of 55 is the worst among Angels hitters with a minimum of 100 plate appearances this season. He has grounded into a team-high five double plays this season.
These performances come just one season after the slugger slashed .300/.347/.417, although his season was cut short due to a season-ending wrist injury in July.
“We left out of spring training, and then he wasn’t really ready with his body yet,” Washington said. “And I think that’s been a detriment to him, because his body is not where it really should be. His quick-twitch muscles aren’t twitching. And he needs his quick-twitch muscles. Somewhere along this year, he’s going to find it, because he does have skill set. In this game, you get off good sometimes, and you get off bad sometimes. He got off bad. You’ve got to fight to catch up. We’re just hoping that he can catch up.”
The utility man has spent all seven of his major league seasons with the Angels, hitting 54 home runs in 568 games while slashing .250/.308/.386. He has batted over league average in the last three seasons.
Rengifo has shown flashes of his former self throughout the season but has struggled for consistency, going 6-for-10 in a series against the Twins in April, and recording back to back multi-hit games in a series sweep against the World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday and Saturday.
Angels fans will hope Rengifo can continue to churn out these kinds of results and return to his former self sooner rather than later. It would be a huge boost to an already streaking team.
