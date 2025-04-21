Angels Manager Has No Plans to Change Lineup Amid Major Struggles
Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington is adamant about keeping the lineup as is, despite the offensive slump from most of his players.
“What you see is what we are,” Washington said via The Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher. “Those guys where they are have to do their job. Moving them around is not going to make a difference, because there isn’t anyone in my lineup right now that’s hot where I can take him and put him here and it’s going to make a difference. They have to do their job. And when they start doing their job, (questions about the lineup) would never have happened.”
The Angels had their first walk-off of the year with a 5-4 victory over the San Francisco Giants Sunday. The comeback win came as somewhat of a surprise given the team's recent lineup struggles.
“Oh man, that was big,” said outfielder Jo Adell, who hit the walk-off three run double. “I needed that. We needed that as a group. We were battling out there. [Justin] Verlander was really, really good today. And on both sides, there was no quit. And we got to that final inning and you saw us starting to piece it together, and when the situation comes up, you never know when it's going to be you. And, man, I was just really glad to get it done.”
Aside from Sunday's game, the Angels hadn't scored five runs in their last eight games. The Halos were averaging just 2.1 runs per contest and went 2-6 during that stretch.
The hope is that the firepower returns to the Angels lineup after the comeback win over the Giants, but the offensive performance from the team the last eight games has been concerning to say the least.
