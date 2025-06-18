Angels Manager Provides 3-Word Update on Injured $33 Million Reliever
Robert Stephenson has only pitched one full inning since joining the Los Angeles Angels last season.
And in his second outing of 2025, Stephenson threw just three pitches against the Cleveland Guardians before the Angels removed him from the game with pain in his right biceps.
After the appearance, Stephenson underwent an MRI that confirmed he had a stretched nerve in his right biceps.
More news: Angels' Mike Trout Reveals Plan For Getting Back to Outfield 'On Hold'
As a result, Los Angeles placed Stephenson on the 15-day injured list.
Although Stephenson has yet to begin throwing again, Angels manager Ron Washington gave a promising update about the 32-year-old.
“He’s coming along,” Washington said over the weekend.
Stephenson is one of two relievers on the injured list for the Angels alongside right-hander Ben Joyce, who sustained a season-ending shoulder injury.
The Angels signed Stephenson as a free agent from the Tampa Bay Rays to a three-year, $33 million contract in January 2024.
He was coming off the best season of his career, posting a career-best 3.10 ERA through a career-high 60 appearances in 2023.
However, Stephenson sustained a shoulder injury during spring training, which made him start the season on the IL. And after one rehab start, the 2011 first-round draft pick felt pain in his elbow.
The elbow injury ultimately required Tommy John surgery at the end of April. He missed the entire 2024 season and now has only been able to pitch one inning across two appearances in 2025.
Fortunately, Stephenson said his biceps injury is not related to either of those injuries from last season.
Although Stephenson’s career with the Angels has been frustrating, his two outings this season suggest he will be a strong addition to the bullpen when he is healthy.
He did not allow a hit and logged two strikeouts in his Angels’ debut against the New York Yankees. Additionally, 11 of his 15 pitches were strikes.
Before sustaining the injury to his biceps, Stephenson completed a rehab assignment at the end of May. He accrued a 3.60 ERA and threw five strikeouts in five games.
There is still some time before Stephenson will be able to return to the mound. But when he does, the Angels are hopeful he will be worth $33 million and then some.
More news: Angels Star Outfielder Linked to NL West Powerhouse in Blockbuster Trade
For more news, head over to Angels on SI.