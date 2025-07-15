Angels Manager Provides Major Update on Injured All-Star
Los Angeles Angels interim manager Ray Montgomery issued an injury update for Chris Taylor, who has been on the injured list since June 10 with a left hand fracture.
The Halos signed the former All-Star on May 26, eight days after the Los Angeles Dodgers released the veteran utility man.
“He's been doing more baseball activities, swinging, doing some more stuff, and I think there's a plan in place through the break to get him some more work to continue the progress forward but I think he's doing well," said Montgomery.
Taylor had an average run in his 10 games with the Halos before his injury, posting a .200 batting average and hitting his first home run of the season June 7. He also had a .200 batting average with the Dodgers through 28 games this season.
Though the Angels would like Taylor back, they are spoiled for choices in the outfield at the moment, with LaMonte Wade Jr. and Gustavo Campero offering solid backups to Taylor Ward, Jo Adell and Jorge Soler. When he does come back, however, the Angels could slot him in at second base while Christian Moore recovers from his forearm injury. Taylor has a perfect fielding percentage through seven games at second base this season.
The Angels will have the next week off for the All-Star break, and Taylor will use that time to work towards getting back on the field. Taylor stated he expected to be available in about three weeks at the beginning of July, so he could return within a few days after the end of the break.
The gap between the Angels and the final Wild Card spot widened after Sunday’s series finale loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, as they now trail the Seattle Mariners by four games in the race. They’ll return to action in a three-game against the Philadelphia Phillies in the City of Brotherly Love on Friday at 3:45 p.m. PT.
