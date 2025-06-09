Angels Manager Provides Major Update on Mike Trout Return to Outfield
The Los Angeles Angels have been fortunate enough to have the powers of Mike Trout back in the batters box, but he is still awaiting a return to right field.
The three-time MVP has been a staple in centerfield for the better part of the last decade, but was moved to right field ahead of 2025 in an effort to reduce wear and tear on his body. After a bone bruise in his surgically repaired knee towards the end of April held him out for a month, Trout is still yet to get back to the outfield.
Manager Ron Washington spoke on the future Hall of Famer and gave a promising update.
“He came out well,” Washington said of his outfield work last week. “Cross the fingers. Everything has been going well. I don’t think Mike will take a week to get ready. I wouldn’t be surprised if in the next days he says he’s ready to go to the outfield.”
Amid some of the other recent injuries to the Angels' roster, returning to the normalcy of Trout in the outfield will allow some extra breathing room in terms of depth.
Jorge Soler has been holding it down in right field since the MVP's absence while newly acquired utility man Chris Taylor has taken a few innings there as well.
Soler was forced to leave Saturday's contest early with groin tightness once again flaring up and was out of the lineup for Sunday. In other injury news, veteran Yoan Moncada was forced to head to the injured list with right knee inflammation while reliever Robert Stephenson was shelved once again just 15 pitches into his Angels career.
Since the 11-time All-Star has returned, he is batting .357 with a .955 OPS.
Trout's bat has been electric as usual in his return, but his patience at the plate seems to have improved post-hiatus as well.
His strikeout percentage was at 30 percent before his injury, but has since been just 16 percent. The MLB average is at 22 percent, for reference.
Having Trout back in the lineup is one thing, but the improved version of him at the plate is somehow even more valuable than the one that started 2025.
