Angels Manager Provides Massive Update on 3 Players Who Left Game With Injury
The Los Angeles Angels have been no strangers to injuries in this sample size of 2025 thus far.
Manager Ron Washington has been forced to get extremely creative in his lineups and the final product out on the field amid these changes, but he provided a positive update on when to expect the trio of injured Angels to return.
Luckily, the three Angels who left Friday's contest early — infielders Yoan Moncada, Luis Rengifo, and reliever Ryan Zeferjahn — are not expected to hit the injured list, per Washington.
The hamstring injuries from Rengifo and Zeferjahn shouldn't cause them to miss any time. Washington even announced Rengifo will play Saturday against the Guardians.
Zeferjahn was off to an exciting start to his first time making the Opening Day roster and even recorded his first big league save on Tuesday night.
As for Moncada, his thumb injury was reaggravated and may take some more time.
Again, no injured list trip was indicated by Washington, but this is also the same thumb that nagged him for most of spring.
Halos fans watched the saga of their newly-acquired infielder getting diagnosed with the mysterious thumb bruise this spring, to then ramping up to be ready for Opening Day. He was then available to start the season, but not in the lineup.
Re-aggravating this thumb is certainly not a good sign in terms of how hard it was to field balls with the bruise this spring, let alone swing a bat, but hopefully there will be a clearer update after he rests on Saturday.
As for the replacement, it is looking like Kyren Paris is going to get some more nods around the infield. He has been in mostly center field this season with a few games at second base.
Paris has six hits in as many games with three RBIs, three stolen bases, and a home run.
The Angels will continue their three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday night as they are still looking for their first home win of 2025.
