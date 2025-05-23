Angels Manager Provides Massive Update on $33 Million Pitcher's Return Timeline
Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington gave an update on Robert Stephenson, who the Angels moved to Triple-A Salt Lake from Single-A Inland Empire during his rehab assignment.
Stephenson hasn't pitched in MLB since the 2023 season, nor has he made a single appearance for the Angels. The right-hander's rehab assignment is set to expire June 12, but Washington announced the Angels aren't sure whether or not Stephenson will need that long.
“That’s gonna depend on his progress,” Washington said. “That’s gonna depend on his recovery. That’s gonna depend on the workload he takes on. At some point, if we think that Stephenson is ready, we’re not going to hold him accountable for those days. Right now we’re going to take it a day at a time and see how he recovers, see what he does, and make our judgement from there.”
Stephenson made two appearances for Single-A Inland Empire, allowing one run and two hits in two innings pitched. He also made one appearance with Triple-A Salt Lake, allowing one run over one inning.
The Angels signed Stephenson in January 2024 to a three-year, $33 million contract with a $2.5 million club option for the 2027 season. He is a career 4.64 ERA pitcher, and has major league stints with the Cincinatti Reds, Colorado Rockies, Pittsburgh Pirates and Tampa Bay Rays.
He posted a 2.35 ERA in 42 games with Tampa Bay in 2023, and put up 60 strikeouts in 38.1 innings of work in South Florida that year.
The Angels also reinstated right-hander Sam Bachman from the injured list and assigned him to Triple-A Salt Lake. They hope the returns of their two right-handed relievers will give them the extra boost to keep their hot streak going.
The Angels have won their last seven games — tied for the longest streak in MLB — and have unrooted theirselves from the bottom of the AL West after sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers over the weekend, then the Athletics in Sacramento.
Their eight wins in their last 10 games is the best in the AL West. They'll look close the gap on the rest of their AL West competitors as they return home for a series against the Miami Marlins starting Friday at 6:38 p.m. PT/9:38 p.m. ET.
