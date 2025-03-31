Angels Manager Provides Massive Update on Injured Angels Outfielder
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell was not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox after experiencing hip tightness the previous day; however, manager Ron Washington said Adell could return to the lineup as soon as Monday.
“There’s a possible chance he’ll be ready to go,” Washington said, via The Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher. “We’ll make that decision tomorrow.”
Kyren Paris played at center field Sunday, but it appears Adell could return just a day later when the Angels face the St. Louis Cardinals.
While the Angels secured their first win of the season Saturday, Adell exited the game early due to the injury. However, the 25-year-old did not appear to be too concerned with the ailment following the victory.
“Obviously, not too concerned,” Adell said, via Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com. “I felt a little something running down the line. It was just kind of precautionary. Just wanted to make sure everything is good. It’s early in the year. It just feels like tightness to me so we’ll have to work it out.”
Adell seemingly beat out Mickey Moniak this spring to replace Mike Trout in center field. After Moniak was released by the Angels, it appeared the team felt confident in Adell's abilities despite a poor performance this spring.
While Adell was sidelined for one game, it appears he should return to center field for the Angels soon.
