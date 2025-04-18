Angels Manager Reacts to Brutal Road Trip, Being Swept By AL Rival
Angels manager Ron Washington was left upset after the team got swept by the Texas Rangers and went home with a 9-9 record.
The team sits at .500, although 15 of their first 18 games were on the road, and Washington is frustrated with the Angels' early start to the season.
“I’m not interested in .500,” he said after a 5-3 loss to the Texas Rangers on Thursday night.
“I want to be better than .500, but you know, that’s the way it went. We accept it because that is what it is. Now we’ve just got to go home and get our game back. We’ve got game and we’ve just got to go home and get it back. And I do believe we will.”
More news: Angels Outfielder Reveals He's Been Playing Through Injury
The Angels are overall playing solid baseball considering the road-heavy stretch of games, and a couple of home stands could have the team with an above-average record.
Through all the travel early in the season, the team's chemistry has been tested. However, Washington focused on team cohesion during the offseason.
Before the season started, he established a rule that penalizes players for using their phones in the locker room, which is enforced by team leaders.
More news: Angels Sign Former Astros Veteran World Series Winning Reliever in Free Agency
“It's not punishment,” Washington said.
“It's just trying to keep them focused. You can use your phone when you come in, take it and you can leave the clubhouse and you can use your phone as much as you want. It’s to get them more focused on what we are supposed to be doing.
“That clubhouse is for Mike and he’ll run it how he wants to run it.
“That clubhouse is for Hendricks. He can run it how he wants to run it. And for all the veterans we got on this team to run it the way they want to run it. Mike and them will determine that -- determine what they might want to charge.”
With the 72-year-old entering the final year of his contract with the Angels, he will need to show results to garner an extension.
While the start may not be ideal, there is a nice blend of experience and youth on the team that can win games this year.
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.