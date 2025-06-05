Angels Manager Reveals Jack Kochanowicz's Status in Rotation Amid Major Struggles
Los Angeles Angels right-handed starting pitcher Jack Kochanowicz has struggled in his second MLB season, but manager Ron Washington insists he isn't ready to move the 24-year-old out of the rotation yet.
“We’re not there with that kid yet,” Washington said. “We have no place else to go, so we’re gonna have to grow with him. Things he’s going through, we’re gonna have to go through with him until he figures it out.”
Kochanowicz has shown flashes of potential for the Angels this season, most notably in a dominant 6.2 inning start at Dodger Stadium where he limited the 2024 World Champions to just one run.
It doesn't always go so smoothly for the 6-foot-7 righty, however, as he allowed four or more earned runs in three of his five starts in May, then again against the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday.
“I give myself the leniency to say I’m young, but I feel like I’m just working through some feels,” Kochanowicz said. “Just sometimes the same feel you had the last outing, you try to trust that same thing and do it, and it’s not there. Just working on it.”
Sunday was the Philadelphia native's shortest — and arguably least impressive — outing of the season, making it through just 3.2 innings before he was hooked. Kochanowicz received his American League-leading seventh loss of the season after the game.
Kochanowicz made his debut in 2024, starting 11 games and sitting just below a 4.00 ERA through 65.1 innings. The Angels selected him with the 92nd pick in the 2019 MLB Draft before calling him straight up from Double-A in Aug. 2024.
The Angels have used just five starting pitchers all season, and per Washington, remain confident in their rotation and their ability to produce results.
Kochanowicz will likely have his next opportunity after the series against the Boston Red Sox when the Angels return home to face the division rival Seattle Mariners, though probable pitchers have not yet been announced.
