Angels Manager Reveals Message He Gave Zach Neto After Being Moved Down in Lineup
Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto was given a day off on Sunday, and upon his return to the team on Monday, he was placed into the No. 3 spot in the lineup.
Neto has been a leadoff hitter for most of this season, considering he is the team's best hitter and also provides pressure on the basepaths with his speed.
In an attempt to shake up the offense, interim manager Ray Montgomery moved Mike Trout to the leadoff spot while having Neto hit third.
The message from Montgomery to Neto was plain and simple.
“We’ll get a couple people on for you and you drive them in,” Montgomery said he told the shortstop, according to Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register. “That’s your job.”
More news: Angels' Zach Neto Not Happy With Manager Ray Montgomery's Decision
Notably, Neto is currently in a significant slump. He has hit .204/.306/.481 over the past 15 games that he has played, hitting four home runs, but striking out 20 times in his last 54 at-bats.
This led Montgomery to give Neto the day off recently, hoping that he can reset mentally.
“You get to that point where you start to chase results more than process,” interim manager Ray Montgomery said.
“And maybe you’re swinging at stuff, and your decision-making changes. The quality of the at-bat might go down a little bit. So sometimes you just need to step away and watch it for a minute to be able to regroup.”
More news: Angels 'Open' to Bringing Back Ron Washingte on as Manager Next Season: Report
On the season as a whole, Neto is slashing .257/.319/.473 with 25 home runs and 60 RBIs. He is valued at 3.1 WAR and 115 wRC+.
In the long term, Neto's ability to develop into a more consistent hitter will likely determine where he will hit. Teams are opting to have their best hitter leadoff, giving them the most possible at-bats.
Typically, leadoff has been served for high on-base players who possess the ability to steal bases, but the modern way of thinking is changing the decision-making process.
Neto will be the team's centerpiece for the future — he is the cream of the Angels' crop of young players. At the age of 24, his long-term lineup placement is far from settled.
Latest Angels News
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.