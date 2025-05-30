Angels Manager Reveals Role for New $33 Million Reliever in Bullpen
Robert Stephenson's Angels debut, one year in the making, finally arrived Wednesday. It did not arrive quietly.
Stephenson was tasked with facing the New York Yankees' 6-7-8 hitters in the sixth inning of a one-run game.
Activated from the 60-day injured list before the game, Stephenson struck out Jasson Dominguez and DJ LeMahieu, then got J.C. Escarra to pop out into foul territory to end the inning.
It wasn't the highest-leverage opportunity Stephenson might have faced in a game. But it was far from the lowest.
“I would hope that we give him a chance to get settled in,” Angels manager Ron Washington said of Stephenson's role. “But you know, if the opportunity presents itself, and he’s the best we have at the time, (pitching in a high-leverage spot) will happen. But that’s not our intention right now.”
The Angels signed Stephenson, 32, to a three-year, $33 million contract prior to the 2024 season. The contract included a fourth-year option for $2.5 million if he spent 130 consecutive days on the injured list with an elbow ligament injury.
That's often a sign of a player whose physical raised a yellow flag, if not a red. Sure enough, Stephenson was diagnosed with a torn UCL in his right elbow and underwent Tommy John surgery in April 2024.
Stephenson had a 3.10 ERA with 77 strikeouts in 52.1 innings with the Pirates and Rays in 2023. The changes to his pitch mix after a midseason trade from Pittsburgh to Tampa Bay yielded dramatic results. In 42 appearances with the Rays to end the season. Stephenson was 3-1 with a 2.35 ERA, striking out 60 in 38.1 innings.
That made him among the most coveted relievers on the free agent market. But it was not until Wednesday that the Angels could enjoy the fruits of their spending two offseasons ago.
Stephenson made five rehab appearances prior to his debut. He put together a 3.60 ERA with five strikeouts and no walks before he was activated on Wednesday.
"It feels surreal, honestly,” Stephenson told reporters, including MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger. “It had been 13 months since I had surgery and about 20 months since my last big league game. It just felt surreal to be back on a big league mound.”
