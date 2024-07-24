Angels Manager Ron Washington Provides Huge Mike Trout Injury Update
Los Angeles Angels superstar outfielder Mike Trout left his first rehab outing on Tuesday after just two innings with what the team later called left knee soreness.
Trout, who underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in May, suffered an apparent setback on Tuesday after he was scheduled to play the first five innings of his first game for Triple-A Salt Lake.
While there was initial concern regarding Trout, on Wednesday, Angels manager Ron Washington provided an optimistic update on his superstar slugger. Washington told reporters that Trout could potentially be in the lineup on Wednesday as the Salt Lake Bees' designated hitter. He'll be evaluated more over the coming hours but felt better as the night went on.
The Bees' Wednesday night game is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. MT.