Angels Manager Ron Washington Provides Huge Update on Mike Trout
Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington had some promising news to deliver regarding superstar Mike Trout's recovery from knee surgery.
While there isn't a timetable for the three-time American League MVP's return, Washington said Trout told him he’s getting closer to being able to get on the field for baseball work. Trout had knee surgery May 3 after suffering a freak injury against the Philadelphia Phillies on April 29.
“He was really excited when I walked in,” Washington said. “He told me ‘Skip, I’m about there.’ About there where he can get out and start doing things. So it’s going to be up to the medical staff when that happens, but he’s in a better mood than the last week or so when he said that he was having discomfort. I think he’s starting to get past that discomfort. And he’s starting to feel like he might be able to get out here and get started. And once we see him on the field doing some things, then we know it’s not too far.”
Trout hasn't tried to rush back. He has enough experience with serious injuries over the past few years that he is taking his recovery one day at a time. He met with the media before the Angels played the Milwaukee Brewers on June 19 and said he was "trusting the process and taking it day by day."
"It's getting there," Trout said. "It's obviously slower than I thought, but it's my first time with a knee injury,"