Angels Manager Says Young Halos Aren't Major League Players Yet
The Los Angeles Angels have a roster full of young players from their farm system, as the team tries to rebuild towards the future.
Players like Nolan Schanuel, Zach Neto, Logan O'Hoppe, and Kyren Paris have only had a year or less in the big leagues.
According to manager Ron Washington, playing a few seasons in the majors does not make a player a major leaguer.
“I just want to share something with you guys. We got about five or six kids that are in that lineup that got a full year in last year,” Washington said.
“Just because you got a full year in does not mean that you are all of a sudden a major league player. What you found out is what it takes to get yourself through a major league season.”
The Angels do have plenty of veterans on the team; however, many of the lessons learned about being a major leaguer require time and adjustment to the everyday nuances of the game, which veterans can assist with only to a limited extent.
“Now, once you get about three years of consistency at the major league level, then we can say you might be a major league player,” Washington said. “But our young kids are still trying to figure it out, and that’s why you see the inconsistencies.
“The league knows who they are, you’re not surprising anybody. They got a book on them, they got scouts in the stands every single day, watching them, and we’re just a little slow trying to get to the adjustments that we need.”
The Angels currently sit at 12 wins and 14 losses, a surprising standing given the strong start to the season.
This season will primarily aim to nurture the team's young core for upcoming years.
However, if their adjustment happens sooner than anticipated, the current standings present an opportunity for a potential Wild Card spot, contingent on the youth's performance.
