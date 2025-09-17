Angels Manager Sends Message to Top Prospect Getting Opportunity to Play
The Los Angeles Angels have had tons of negativity surrounding their team, but as the final stages of the regular season set in, there is an undeniable bright spot in the form of a 21-year-old shortstop.
Denzer Guzman has been making his rounds through the Halos' farm this season, playing 93 games in Double-A, and since August, playing 36 contests in Triple-A.
In his 129 minor league games, Guzman has impressed with his bat, hitting .247 with a .769 OPS, adding 17 home runs to go along with 74 RBIs. It was no surprise that these kind of numbers, along with an infield in need of more depth at the moment, led to a promotion.
When acting manager Ray Montgomery spoke on the playing time Guzman has been receiving, he acknowledged the role the young shortstop has played in getting to the majors.
More news: MLB Insider Paints Grim Picture for Mike Trout's Future With Angels
“He’s earned it,” Montgomery said. “I told him ‘you’re going to play.’ It’s exciting anytime you can bring up a young, talented player like that at his age. The biggest message for him is, just play your game. Don’t try to do anything to prove your worth or prove that you belong here – you belong here, you are here.”
Guzman has made three appearances for the Halos and has already collected three hits, one of which was a solo home run in Milwaukee.
At the end of the day, the No. 9 overall prospect is still only 21 years old. With his MLB dreams very recently being realized for the first time, he touched on the emotions that come with it while still knowing that there is a job to do.
More news: Angels Provide Logan O'Hoppe Injury Update Amid Concussion Recovery
“I felt a little nervous at first but now I feel comfortable,” Guzman said. “I’m going to take advantage of every opportunity they give me.”
Who is Denzer Guzman?
Guzman signed a $2 million contract with the Angels in 2021, but since then, consistency has been his main issue. He had a below average time in the rookie league, seemingly corrected things in 2022, and once again had a down year in 2023, a year spent entirely in Single-A.
Defensively, however, there has been plenty of improvements at shortstop and he has continued to dazzle the diamond with his arm.
The 2024 campaign featured tons of success in High-A and a drop off upon his promotion to Double-A, but he has steadily improved this season, leading to his first taste of the big leagues.
Latest Angels News
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.