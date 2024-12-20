Angels May Not Be on $74 Million All-Star's Wish List After All
The Los Angeles Angels were reported to be among six teams on All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado's wish list. However, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch said otherwise.
Goold wrote that Arenado "is of interest to the Angels, but there's been no indication from sources I spoke with that the Angels are of interest to him."
Arenado, 34, is being shopped by the St. Louis Cardinals this winter. The organization was candid with the 10-time Gold Glove winner about their intentions for 2025. While the Cardinals plan to spend next season in a rebuild phase, Arenado hopes to join a team that will be a contender.
When it was initially reported that Arenado was hoping to join the Angels, there was some speculation that it essentially went against his desire to play October baseball. While the Angels may be one of the most aggressive teams this offseason, it remains a mystery whether the team will reach the playoffs for the first time sine 2014.
Additionally, Arenado is owed $74 million over the next three seasons, making a trade quite complex. Arenado has a full no-trade clause in his contract with the Cardinals, meaning he would have to approve of a trade. This exact rule was highlighted when Arenado declined a trade to the Houston Astros earlier this week.
While Arenado may not want to join the Angels, he has a legitimate interest in another Southern California team. Arenado's preferred trade destination is the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to Cardinals beat writer John Denton.
“He doesn’t want to do something in sort of a panic move this time of year. He wants to wait and see what his best options are. I think we all know, we all understand — Nolan Arenado wants to be told ‘No’ by the Dodgers,” Denton said on ESPN Thursday. “That’s his first choice, that’s where he still wants to go. The Dodgers have kind of downplayed their interest in him, they’ve mentioned how Max Muncy will be on the roster to start the season. Don’t be snookered by that. The Dodgers still want Nolan Arenado. They still have interest in him. But if they talk it down and act like they’re not that interested, they might be able to get out from under some of the money.”
