Angels’ Mike Trout Breaks Silence Ahead of Long-Awaited Return To Lineup
Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout is set to return to the lineup for Friday's series opener against the Cleveland Guardians.
The three-time MVP made his first comments on his long-awaited return after missing 26 games this season.
"Pumped to get back out there with the boys," Trout wrote in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).
Trout was on the injured list with a bone bruise in his left knee and has been sidelined since May 1. Earlier this week, the outfielder ran the bases and had some at-bats against a minor league pitcher.
Manager Ron Washington said Trout did not feel 100 percent running the bases, which falls in line with the superstar's return to the lineup.
Trout is set to be the Angels' designated hitter for Friday's contest and will be hitting fifth. It marks the first time he has hit lower than the third spot in the lineup since 2011.
Prior to landing on the IL, Trout was hitting .179 with nine home runs, 18 runs batted in and an OPS of .727 across 106 at-bats. For the past three seasons, Trout has largely been absent due to injuries.
The Halos hoped 2025 would pan out differently for the face of the franchise. While Trout did land on the IL fairly early in the season, his recovery was rather quick.
The Angels will look to bounce back Friday after losing their last five games with Trout back in the lineup.
