Angels' Mike Trout Delivered His Best News This Season
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout offered his best news of the year on Wednesday: the birth of his second child, Jordy Michael.
Trout and his wife, Jessica, announced the news on social media, posting a picture of their new baby with their first child, big brother Beckham. Their second child arrived on June 30.
"Little brother is here! Beckham’s sidekick has arrived. You fill our hearts with so much joy, Jordy Michael! God is so good," Trout captioned his posts.
The Trouts announced they were expecting a baby brother for Beckham back in April. The birth comes also four years after their first child was born, in July 2020.
The news comes as Trout is working his way back from another injury. Trout suffered a torn meniscus back in April, and underwent surgery on May 3. He has not played since April 29.
The Angels did recently get a positive update on Trout's injury, and his rehab seems to be progressing in the right direction. He's been hitting and jogging on the field; among his next steps will be to begin live batting practice. If all goes to plan, he could be back for the Angels by the end of July.
When healthy, Trout looked like he was on his way to another All-Star season. He was leading MLB in home runs, and slashing .220/.325/.541 with 10 home runs and 14 RBIs.