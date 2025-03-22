Angels’ Mike Trout Gets Honest About Position Change as Opening Day Nears
One of the biggest changes for the Los Angeles Angels this spring was superstar Mike Trout's position change.
Trout was not named an All-Star in 2024, the first time in his career he did not earn the honor. But it was long before last season that Trout had struggled to stay on the field because of injury.
The 33-year-old has played in just 266 of 648 games since 2021. With the Angels hoping to escape the cellar of the American League, Trout's health is paramount to the team's success in 2025.
For that reason, general manager Perry Minasian and skipper Ron Washington met with the face of the franchise at the start of camp to discuss a position change.
Trout had been a centerfielder since 2012, but has enjoyed his new role with the Angels as he transitions to being the team's primary right fielder this spring.
"I'm actually enjoying it a lot,” Trout said to MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger. “During pitching changes, when I go to center field, it’s like ‘Man, this is bigger than I thought it was.’ There’s a lot of room out there. But I think just getting the reps and just getting more comfortable, with angles and stuff, and working with the coaches, I think it's been great.”
For much of the last few years, Trout has largely been forgotten by baseball fans because of his recent injury history. However, the Angels superstar is confident he remains one of the best players in baseball.
"I know where I'm at. I know when I'm out there I still feel I'm the best player on the field," Trout said, via MLB Network Radio. "Just got to be out there."
The 2025 season is a chance for Trout to remind the baseball world who he is. He'll be doing it in a new position, though.
