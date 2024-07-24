Angels' Mike Trout Leaves First Rehab Start Early With Knee Issue
Los Angeles Angels superstar outfielder Mike Trout began his rehab assignment on Tuesday with the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees. Unfortunately, it didn't last very long.
Trout was removed after two innings with what the team later called left knee soreness. He was officially listed as day-to-day.
“He won’t be coming back to L.A. till he’s ready,” Angels manager Ron Washington said after the big league club's 5-1 win over the Seattle Mariners. Washington also said Trout would be reevaluated on Wednesday in Salt Lake.
Trout struck out in his lone plate appearance. He also handled three fly ball outs in center field. Then, he came out of the game, leaving Angels fans everywhere to hold their breath.
Trout underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee in May. It was yet another unfortunate and fluky injury in a long list of them for Trout over the last couple seasons.
Last year, Trout broke his left hamate bone and missed a majority of the season. He's also dealt with a calf injury and back issue over the last few seasons.
Before the game, Trout didn't know how long he'd be in Salt Lake on the rehab assignment.
“Take it one game at a time,” Trout said. “See how I am. See how I recover from playing tonight, and go from there.”
It's safe to assume that timeline just got a little longer following this knee soreness.