Angels' Mike Trout Nominated For Prestigious Award
Major League Baseball announced on Monday that Mike Trout has been selected as the Los Angeles Angels' nominee for the 2024 Roberto Clemente Award, which is considered the highest individual honor for players in the league.
The Roberto Clemente Award is given each year to a Major League player who exemplifies the spirit of the game through outstanding character, community service, charitable efforts, and positive impact both on and off the field.
Each major league club nominates one player to be considered for the league-wide award in tribute to Clemente's achievements and character.
Trout has gone above and beyond his contractual obligations with the Angels.
As an Ambassador for MLB Together, Trout collaborates with other Major League players to make a meaningful impact through community and partnership efforts. He's actively involved with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and is passionate about connecting with military personnel and visiting children in local hospitals.
As a father of two young boys, he deeply understands the challenges parents face when their child is undergoing treatment or dealing with hardship. His visits naturally foster a supportive environment during these difficult times.
Over the years, Trout has dedicated time to fulfilling wishes through the Angels Baseball Foundation and the Make-A-Wish Foundation, creating unforgettable moments for kids. Recently, he shared a game of catch with Samuel, a 15-year-old from South Carolina battling a brain tumor, and spent time with 9-year-old Colston from Las Vegas, who visited Angel Stadium before beginning his cancer treatment.
One of the most memorable connections was with Atticus, a 17-year-old cancer patient whom Trout met during a hospital visit. Trout later invited Atticus to the stadium for a special birthday celebration, where he got to watch batting practice, take a few swings in the indoor cages, and celebrate alongside players like Logan O'Hoppe, Zach Neto, Hunter Strickland, and Patrick Sandoval — making it a birthday that Atticus will always remember.
If patients can't come to the ballpark, Trout happily sends encouraging video messages.
As part of his nomination for the Roberto Clemente Award, Trout has selected JR98 to receive the donation from MLB Charities. JR98 was established by Toni, Anthony, and Carlos Ramirez in honor of Tampa Bay Rays bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez, who died by suicide in 2022. The organization is dedicated to promoting mental health awareness and suicide prevention through education and community outreach.
The Angels will honor Trout and Roberto Clemente Day during a pre-game celebration on Sunday, when they host the Houston Astros.