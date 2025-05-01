Angels’ Mike Trout Out of Lineup Due to Injury
Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout is out of Thursday's lineup because of a knee injury. Trout's absence from the lineup is no surprise given his early departure from Wednesday's 9-3 loss to the Seattle Mariners in the third inning.
He was removed from Wednesday's game with knee soreness as a precaution, and it appears the Angels will continue taking a careful approach with Trout.
“When it happened, I knew it was like a weird feeling, but now after getting treatment and stuff, it actually feels a little better,” Trout said to The Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher. “Hopefully it just was little scar tissue breaking up, or a little jammed.”
Trout did reveal he hopes to be in Thursday's lineup, after missing his first game of the season.
Since 2021, Trout has played in just 266 of 648 games. He had two different surgeries to his left knee last season alone, so there is certainly concern for the recent injury the 33-year-old sustained.
Trout is hitting .179 with nine home runs and 18 RBIs on the season. His numbers haven't quite been up to par for the superstar, but Angels hitting coach Johnny Washington is confident Trout will break out of his slump in due time.
"I think he’s working on some timing things and trying to find his groove," Washington said. "I’m hopeful he’ll find it here soon. One hundred at-bats, I think he’ll find it."
Trout has recorded just four hits in his last 19 at-bats. Although the day off was not planned, it could help the three-time MVP regroup at the plate.
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.