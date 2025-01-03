Angels' Mike Trout Predicted to Have 40-Homer, MVP-Like Season in 2025
With the calendar officially showing 2025, it is time for baseball insiders to produce some of their most intriguing predictions for the upcoming season.
MLB.com published a column this week that boldly predicts an MVP-type season for Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout.
"The prediction here is that Mike Trout finally stays healthy and puts together his first full season since 2019 – and is squarely in the mix for the AL MVP Award," Rhett Bollinger writes. "The thought is Trout, 33, will play more corner outfield to stay healthy and will respond with a 40-homer season while also being more aggressive on the bases.
"Most of his recent injuries have been due to bad luck, such as his left knee injury in ’24 and his hamate fracture on a swing in ’23, but this year will bring better fortune for Trout, who remains signed through 2030. He's itching to prove he still has plenty left in the tank and this is the year he proves he’s still an MVP-caliber player."
Trout, who is set to return from two knee surgeries, is "ready to go," according to manager Ron Washington.
"He's ready to go," Washington told MLB Network. "Before he hurt his knee a second time, he was ready to go. I still see him do things that 80 percent of the players that are in the major leagues still can't do."
Injuries have plagued Trout's career over the past several seasons. Between 2021 and 2024, Trout has appeared in only 266 of 648 games, participating in less than half of the season. The frequently injured star is now contemplating a position change to address his health challenges, though the idea has yet to be formally discussed.
Trout did state earlier in 2024 that he would be willing to switch positions or become a designated hitter if that helps the team.
"We haven't discussed that yet," Washington said of Trout's position switch. "Really busy trying to see what our team is going to look like and trying to put it together before spring training. And then if we get into spring training, and there's things that need to be done, we'll do them then. But we certainly haven't sat down and had that discussion."