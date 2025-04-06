Angels' Mike Trout Predicted to Set Career-High in Home Runs in 2025
The Los Angeles Angels are preparing for another monster season from Mike Trout, and in his own words, he is almost ready to get back to his MVP form.
“It’s getting close,” Trout said after his first dinger of the year. “It’s good to see. Put some good swings on balls, barreled some balls.”
Trout started the year with just two hits in 17 at-bats along with four strikeouts.
For almost any other player, this would be concerning, but no other player is Mike Trout. He followed this up with a home run in the next two games.
It appears that the three-time MVP is finally back and healthy, and when he is healthy and back on the field, great things happen. The last season Trout played over half the amount of regular season games was 2022.
He launched 40 home runs, 80 RBIs, a .999 OPS, and a WAR of 6.1. The All-Star and Silver Slugger honors were just two more accolades to add to his illustrious career.
Now, at 33 years old, Trout is ready to add to his legend and exceed expectations. Per Fox Sports' Rowan Kavner, that means a career-high in home runs.
Kavner predicts that Trout will tie his career-high dingers mark with 45 this season. He also brought up how last season saw 10 Trout bombs in just 29 games.
When the three-time MVP is healthy, he is capable of so much, but his health has certainly been an issue lately. Two home runs in seven games this year is promising, but the year has only just begun.
The reinforcements to help keep Trout healthy are already in place as he has moved from centerfield to right field to try and preserve his health. Although the position changed, Trout noted this spring that his mindset and determination will never waver.
“We talked about it yesterday, I'm not gonna limit myself,” Trout said. “I can still play the game hard. That’s the only way I know how to play. But just limit the overall beat down and the wear and tear. I think that's best you can do.”
