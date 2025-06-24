Angels' Mike Trout Provides Injury Update After Major Test on Knee
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Mike Trout is still dealing with soreness in his left knee after games. That's the bad news for the three-time American League Most Valuable Player.
The good news is Trout hasn't missed a game since he was activated from the injured list on May 30. His slash line is a more-Trout-like .284/.410/.407, after getting off to a slow start in 29 games before the injury (.179/.264/.462).
Trout hasn't spent an inning in the field since he was activated but, at 33, his best ability is availability. The Angels are 13-10 since Trout's return; only five AL teams have a better record in that span.
Trout gave his left knee its first real test since the injury Saturday, when he scored from first base on Taylor Ward’s third-inning double. As Mike DiGiovanna wrote for the Southern California News Group, Trout "might not have aced it, but he passed."
“It wasn’t bad,” Trout said, via DiGiovanna. “Just dealing with the soreness after games. I felt it a little bit running, but it’s not getting worse.”
Although Trout has hit only three home runs in 23 games since his return, and his .407 slugging percentage is well below his career average (.576), it's still above-average in a season when the drag on the baseball is demonstrably higher. The league-wide slugging percentage — total bases divided by at-bats — is just .399 through Monday, relatively low compared to the past 30 years.
Trout was limited to 29 games in 2024 because of multiple injuries to his left knee. Halfway through the new season, he's already eclipsed his 2024 totals for runs (25), hits (42), doubles (two), home runs (12), RBIs (28) and total bases (82).
Regardless of the Angels' postseason fate, Trout might get to play in a bonus game this season. Through the most recent round of fan voting for the MLB All-Star Game, Trout ranks fourth among AL outfielders.
Trout was selected to the AL All-Star team every year from 2012-23, with the lone exception of the 2020 season, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the All-Star Game.
If he is chosen to play in the 2025 Midsummer Classic next month in Atlanta, it will be the 12th All-Star selection of his career.
Trout drew three walks and scored two runs in the Angels' 9-5 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Monday in Anaheim.
