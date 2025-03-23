Angels' Mike Trout Ranked Outside of Top 25 MLB Players By Insider
Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout was once considered the biggest star in Major League Baseball. In recent years, Trout has fallen in most rankings largely because he's been absent for so long.
More news: Angels Players Will Be Fined $500 For Breaking Ron Washington's New Rule
MLB insider Kerry Miller ranked Trout outside of the top 25 MLB players for that very reason.
"Your obligatory preseason reminder that Trout very much does still exist and might be awesome for however many games he is healthy," Miller writes. "He has a 1.109 OPS in 11 spring training games played, and he was on pace for 56 home runs before his 2024 campaign ended in late April."
Health is evidently Trout's underlying problem heading into the 2025 season. Since the 2021 season, the 33-year-old has played in just 266 of 648 games.
The face of the Angels franchise understands his health is paramount in helping the team turn a corner this season.
"I know where I'm at. I know when I'm out there I still feel I'm the best player on the field," Trout said, via MLB Network Radio. "Just got to be out there."
In an effort to preserve Trout's health, the Angels have made him the team's primary right fielder. While Trout was reluctant to switch positions in years prior, he has embraced a new challenge this spring.
"I'm actually enjoying it a lot,” Trout said to MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger. “During pitching changes, when I go to center field, it’s like ‘Man, this is bigger than I thought it was.’ There’s a lot of room out there. But I think just getting the reps and just getting more comfortable, with angles and stuff, and working with the coaches, I think it's been great.”
More news: Angels Offseason Acquisition Sent to Minors Ahead of Opening Day
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.