Angels' Mike Trout Reaches Major Milestone for First Time in 6 Years
Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout logged his 500th plate appearance of the season against the Seattle Mariners on Thursday, which marks the first time since his MVP season in 2019 he has done so.
Trout has struggled with injury over the past several seasons, but has remained mostly healthy outside of a bone bruise he suffered in May, which was in the left knee which kept him out for nearly all of 2024.
He hasn't played in the field since, however he has been a mainstay towards the top of the Halos' lineup since his return. Trout has a .252 batting average since coming back from the injured list with a .804 OPS, and has hit 12 home runs during that stretch.
Trout has gone through a slightly rough patch over the last month or so, however he seems to be trending in the right direction since the beginning of the Halos' began their series against the Athletics Sept. 5. He had hits in six straight games until Friday, and broke a career-high streak of 28 games without a home run against the Seattle Mariners on Thursday, when he hit his 399th career bomb.
Trout has acknowledged this season hasn't quite been what he expected it to be, however he maintains faith in himself to bounce back and return to being the player he was when he signed his extension back in 2019.
“It’s been a frustrating year for me, mentally and physically,” Trout said. “But I feel like I can get back to myself. I’ve got the fire in me to work hard this offseason to get back.”
The Angels will hope that is the case, as Trout is the cornerstone of their franchise and absolutely has the capabilities to take them to the postseason and beyond if he is surrounded by the right team.
Trout has 12 games left in 2025 to reach the 400 home runs mark, and could very well do so at any point this season. Whether he does or not, his health and availability this season are a sign of good things to come for the Angels, who have dearly missed watching their superstar for all 162 games.
