Angels' Mike Trout Reacts to First Game in Right Field in 13 Years
Mike Trout made his debut in right field for the Los Angeles Angels in the 7-4 Cactus League win over the San Francisco Giants on Monday.
This was Trout's first time playing right field since 2012 and his first appearance outside of center field since 2013. Over his career, he has logged 1,344 games in center, 124 in left, and only 17 in right.
"It felt good,” Trout said. “Just different angles, things you work on in BP, getting comfortable. Trying to get a fly ball. Thought I might get a ground ball there, but it’s fine."
Not a single ball was hit to Trout and he went 0-for-1 with a walk and a strikeout while playing three innings.
Overall, he was just happy to be back on the field for the first time since his lone rehab game with Triple-A Salt Lake on July 23.
"It’s different,” Trout said. “The balls in the gap are going to come back to me for a righty and then there’s the balls down the line. We've been working on that. So once I get comfortable with all that, I’ll be fine."
The Angels are excited to see how Trout adapts to the corner as they hope it is a longterm move that will help keep him healthy after struggling with injuries over the past four seasons.
"We feel like right field with his talent and ability, he’ll not only make the move, but grow,” general manager Perry Minasian said. “It's a short wall, and with his athletic ability I think we're going to see some highlight plays with him robbing some homers at home. He can play anywhere. And I’ve said this before, but if we asked Mike Trout to play shortstop, he'd do it."
As far as his offense goes, Trout isn't concerned. He was satisfied with drawing a free pass in his first plate appearance and recognized what he needs to work on after striking out swinging.
"I felt like I took a couple good swings,” Trout said. “Just a tick late. Just seeing live pitching, trying to get my timing.”
There is no need to worry about Trout after one Cactus League game. He will get his reps defensively and at the plate to be ready to go for Opening Day.
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.