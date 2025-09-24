Angels' Mike Trout Reacts to Reaching Historic Milestone
Los Angeles superstar Mike Trout reached a career milestone on Saturday night, hitting his 400th home run of his illustrious career.
During the Angels' 3-0 victory, he hit a massive 485-foot bomb at Coors Field, clearing the wall quite comfortably and making history.
On X, Trout posted a reel of his biggest homers and sent a message out to the fans.
"400," Trout wrote under the post.
"Last night was surreal. Blessed to play this game I love. Thank you to my teammates, family, and the fans for all the support. Let’s keep it rolling!"
He became the 59th player in MLB history to achieve the feat, and also the 20th to do so with a single team.
In another piece of career history, it was his third-longest home run of his career, according to Statcast data.
Additionally, he is just one of four players all-time to reach 400 homers and 200 steals by the age of 33.
His numbers are all the more impressive since he has missed extended periods of time over the last couple of seasons with significant injuries.
He was on pace to smash through these numbers earlier in his career, when he was largely considered the best player in baseball, and potentially, the best.
Trout came into the season with a clear goal — to reach the 400 home run mark and quiet everyone's chatter about the feat.
“Coming into this season, that was on the list,” Trout said, according to MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger.
“I’m just happy it’s over. I’m enjoying it, obviously … my buddies back home and my family back in Jersey can stop texting me to make the 400 [club].
"It was good that I knew I got it… Just one of the ones when you’re in Colorado and you barrel one, you know it’s going.”
Trout missed a month this season with a bone bruise on his knee, but overall, the veteran has stayed healthier than he has in a while.
He’s hitting .229/.357/.415 this year, far from his career slash line of .294/.406/.569, but he still has obvious power in his bat, with a total of 22 homers on the year.
He has not played in the outfield much this season, having picked up a knee issue, but he will likely give it another try next season.
If Trout can't stay healthy while fielding, he may become a permanent designated hitter. As long as he is available, he should make more history soon.
