Angels' Mike Trout Suffers Major Setback in Return to Outfield
Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout hasn't played in the outfield since coming back from a bone bruise in his surgically repaired left knee, and he may still be far away from contributing on defense.
According to The Athletic's Sam Blum, Trout has been battling soreness after doing outfield drills, taking swings and running the bases.
“I know the will is there and the want is there,” Interim manager Ray Montgomery said. “The body will tell you, ultimately, what you can and can’t do. He’s going to just continue to see what he’s able to do. The biggest thing is that we don’t want to lose what he brings in the (batter’s) box too. So we have to balance that.”
The Angels would hate to lose Trout to injury, as they already had a scare earlier in the season. The three-time MVP has had his fair share of injuries since 2020, and has only played more than 100 games one time since then.
Trout has been electric since coming back from injury, and leads the Angels offense in on-base percentage and runs scored since coming back May 30. since then, he has a slash line of .266/.412/.457 and a wRC+ of 141.
ESPN announced Friday the Angels would listen to offers for their players on expiring contracts, meaning the Angels have effectively raised the white flag as far as this season goes. If they were to lose Trout to another injury for the remainder of this season — or worse, into next season — they would severely damage their chances of competing in 2026.
Trout will remain as the DH for now, and the Angels will be more than happy to see him continue to healthily crush the baseball.
