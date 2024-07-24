Angels' Mike Trout Suffers Setback, Headed to California for Further Evaluation
Los Angeles Angels superstar outfielder Mike Trout is leaving Salt Lake and heading back to Southern California for further evaluation, the Angels announced on Wednesday. This comes a day after Trout left his first rehab game with Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday early with knee soreness.
While manager Ron Washington initially said Trout could potentially be the Bees' designated hitter on Wednesday night, instead, Trout is heading back to Southern California.
In his first game back, Trout made three routine fly ball plays and struck out in his only at-bat.
Trout was scheduled for five innings in center field on Tuesday but only got through two. Now, he's halting his rehab altogether.
The 32-year-old has been out since early May after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus. His career has been plagued over the last four seasons with injuries. He has only played in about 50 percent of the games because of ailments to his right calf, upper back, left hand, and now, knee.
Before going on the IL, he had an .867 OPS with 10 home runs through his first 29 games of this season.