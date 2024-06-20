Angels Minor League Squad Gets No-Hit
Vancouver Canadians (29-32) right-hander Lazaro Estrada threw a seven-inning no-hitter against the Tri-City Dust Devils in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday at Gesa Stadium. The Single-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Los Angeles Angels' affiliate 1-0.
Estrada threw 92 pitches in the shortened effort; minor league rules limit each game of a doubleheader to seven innings, so technically it was considered a complete-game effort. The right-hander struck out eight Tri-City batters and allowed only two baserunners, walking left fielder Joe Stewart in the third inning and designated hitter Cam Williams in the sixth.
He ended up facing one more than the minimum.
The last time Tri-City was involved in a no-hitter was on July 4, 2023, when they were no-hit by the combined efforts of four Eugene Emeralds at PK Park.
Tri-City starting pitcher Ryan Costeiu threw five scoreless innings allowing only two hits, retiring ten of the last eleven batters he faced and not allowing a baserunner to reach second.
Jamari Baylor scored the game's only run in the sixth inning. The third baseman singled and advanced to second on a groundout. He came around to score a single to right field off the bat of shortstop Nick Goodwin. Baylor was the only baserunner from either team to get himself into scoring position.
The Canadians swept the doubleheader with a 7-0 win in the second game.