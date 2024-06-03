Angels' Minor League System is the Worst of Any MLB Team's
Add insult to injury.
Not only are the Los Angeles Angels one of the worst teams in Major League Baseball, but their farm system ranks worst among all MLB teams.
The Angels' MLB squad already has the third-worst record in MLB and only the Chicago White Sox have a worse record than them in the American League. The Angels also rank 28th in MLB in pitching, with a combined team ERA of 4.65.
If all that isn't bad enough, the Angels' minor league systems are just as bad.
The Angels' minor leagues teams have a combined 100-127 record for a .441 winning percentage, which ranks worst in all of MiLB. The Triple-A Salt Lake Bees hold a 25-31 record, the Rocket City Trash Pandas are 26-25, the Tri-City Dust Devils are 22-27, and the Inland Empire 66ers are 17-33.
Just ahead of the Angels, the Atlanta Braves and Pittsburgh Pirates come in tied for 28th with their minor league teams posting a .452 win percentage. The Baltimore Orioles and Cincinnati Reds are tied for 26th with their minor league teams holding a .459 win percentage. The Detroit Tigers have the best minor league system in terms of record with a .579 win percentage. The Seattle Mariners are second, the Washington Nationals come in third, the San Francisco Giants come in fourth, and the Texas Rangers are in fifth.
While it's not great, it's unsurprising to see the Angels minor league systems rank so low. The Angels' farm system is one of the worst in baseball, with many of their best young players already with the big league ball club.
If the Angels want to improve upon their MLB-worst farm system, they'll likely have to sell this deadline.