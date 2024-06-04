Angels Minor Leaguer Claims Player of the Week Honors
The struggling 17-33 Inland Empire 66ers have found a bright spot in Joe Redfield, who was named the California League Player of the Week on Monday.
Redfield won the award for the Single-A Angels minor league affiliate after a phenomenal week. Over the last week, Redfield recorded a hit in every game, with multiple hits in four of those games. He has slashed .478/.600/.739 with 11 hits, 10 runs, two home runs, and four RBIs over these six games, making him an easy choice for the award.
Overall on the season, Redfield has slashed .273/.358/.406 with three home runs, 20 RBIs, and nine stolen bases. Redfield was a fourth-round pick for the Angels in 2023 out of Sam Houston State. At Sam Houston State in 2023, Redfield slashed .402/.485/.683 with 15 home runs and 56 RBIs in 61 games.
Last year, Redfield played at both the rookie level for the ACL Angels and the A+ level with the Tri-City Dust Devils. He went .255/.340/.426 with one home run and eight RBIs in 12 games, and it would be unsurprising to see him promoted a level soon, given his performance so far.