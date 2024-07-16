Angels Minor Leaguer Collects Major Award
Los Angeles Angels minor league catcher Gustavo Campero has been honored as the Southern League Player of the Week. Campero plays for the Rocket City Trash Pandas, the Angels' Double-A affiliate.
Campero has recorded at least two hits in four of his last six games. He racked up 11 hits, five runs, two home runs, three RBIs, 23 total bases and a .440 batting average on his way to earning Player of the Week honors for the week ending Sunday.
In his first full season with Rocket City, Campero is slashing .312/.429/.552 with 78 hits, 53 runs, 13 home runs, 29 stolen bases and 40 RBIs. Despite never having played Double-A before, Campero has already hit a career-high home runs in a season, and is on pace to break his personal best in RBIs as well.
This is Campero's seventh season in the minor leagues. He has slowly worked his way up through the ranks, and is now succeeding at the Double-A season. Only one level stands between Double-A and the majors, and Campero could find his way to Salt Lake before year's end given how well he is playing for Rocket City.
Several other Angels minor league players have won Player of the Week awards this season, but Campero is the lone Rocket City player to earn this award this season.