Angels Minor Leaguer Involved in Serious Car Accident, in Critical Condition
The Los Angeles Angels announced that minor league outfielder Rio Foster was involved in a serious car accident on Friday and is in critical condition.
"Earlier today, the Angels Organization learned that Rio Foster, a member of our Tri-City affiliate, was a passenger in a serious car accident in Richland, WA," the team announced. "Rio is currently receiving medical care at a local hospital and remains in critical condition. We ask that the entire Angels Community joins our Organization in keeping Rio and his family in their hearts during this difficult time."
Foster, 22, was selected by the Angels in the 16th round of the 2023 MLB Draft. He worked his way up to High-A Tri City this season, where he has appeared in 93 games, slashing .267/.407/.439 with 10 home runs, 40 RBIs and an OPS of .846.
Across 177 career minor league games, Foster is hitting .279 with 16 home runs, 88 RBIs and an OPS of .848.
Foster is coming off a month of August in which he won the NWL Player of the Month award. He also took home the NWL Player of the Week award this past month.
The Angels should continue to provide updates on Foster as they become available.
