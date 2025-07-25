Angels Named Best Fit for $56 Million Cy Young Winner in Blockbuster Trade
Starting pitching is the Los Angeles Angels’ biggest need ahead of the July 31 trade deadline.
As the team with the longest current postseason drought in MLB, the Halos surprised the baseball world with how strong of a team they have been this season. The Angels hit lots of home runs, and most importantly, they have a young roster that could help Los Angeles return to the successful organization it has been in the past.
But their pitching has held them back from claiming one of the three American League Wild Card spots. The Angels were close in the race but have recently fallen five games behind the Boston Red Sox for the final spot.
There is still time for Los Angeles to put themselves in a contending spot, but ESPN’s Jeff Passan thinks the Halos should look toward 2026 and beyond.
Passan said it will take more than one talented starting pitcher addition to change the trajectory of the Angels’ rotation. Nevertheless, he named the Miami Marlins’ two-time Most Valuable Player Sandy Alcantara as the best trade target for the Angels at the deadline.
Alcantara is signed to a five-year, $56 million contract through the 2026 season, and it includes a club option for 2027. The right-hander starter is a two-time National League All-Star and won the NL Cy Young award in 2022.
He missed all of last season with a forearm flexor strain. Since returning this season, Alcantara, who will turn 30 in September, has posted a career-worst 6.66 ERA in 20 starts.
Alcantara’s past dominance on the mound suggests he would still be a strong addition to the Angels’ rotation. Passan also said the Angels could add their No. 3 and No. 4 overall prospects George Klassen and Caden Dana to the rotation as reinforcements.
But even with those three potential additions to the rotation, Passan believes the Angels are better off prioritizing building their roster for next season.
Three of their four starting pitchers are over the age of 34, so landing some younger pitchers could be in the Angels’ best interest as they continue building for the future.
