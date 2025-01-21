Angels Named Best Fit for $60 Million Starting Pitcher in Free Agency
The Los Angeles Angels had a very noisy start to the offseason, but have since endured a ton of quiet.
Hours after the final out of the 2024 World Series, general manager Perry Minasian got right to work to acquire veteran slugger Jorge Soler.
November also proved to be a busy month as the Angels went out and signed right-handed pitcher Kyle Hendricks, catcher Travis d'Arnaud, and infielder Kevin Newman to major league deals.
Minasian wasn't done, signing the Angels' crown jewel of the offseason so far in southpaw pitcher Yusei Kikuchi a day before Thanksgiving.
Since, the only other moves to bring talent to the Halos have been via minor league signings, so it's safe to say that there is still more work to do.
Despite the moves made to bolster the Halos' pitching rotation, MLB.com's Thomas Harrigan predicted that the best fit for one big name pitcher would be with the Angels.
Right-handed pitcher Nick Pivetta, a free agent from the Boston Red Sox, turned down the one-year, $21.05 million qualifying offer from his previous squad. This makes things a little more complicated as whoever signs him must forfeit draft pick compensation as a result of Pivetta turning down a qualifying offer.
Since the Halos are not Competitive Balance Tax payers, but also not a revenue-sharing recipient, L.A. would forfeit their second-highest pick in the draft as well as $500,000 from their international bonus pool.
Although surrendering a draft pick and bonus pool money to Boston is not ideal, another rotational pitcher would definitely be nice to have to really round out the pitching roster.
Pivetta had a 4.14 ERA last year, going 6-12 in Boston. In 145.2 innings pitched, he actually earned his highest strikeout to walk ratio in his career at 4.78.
The 31-year-old is no spring chicken, but things seem to be trending up as he has raised his strikeout to walk ratio each of his last three seasons.
Los Angeles currently has a rotation that looks something like Kikuchi, Tyler Anderson, Reid Detmers, José Soriano, and Hendricks, although not necessarily in that order. Another big name pitcher would turn the rotation into a strength for the Halos heading into next season.
According to Spotrac, Pivetta's contract market value is four years, $60 million.
