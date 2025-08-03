Angels Named Major Loser of 2025 Trade Deadline
The Los Angeles Angels decided to keep their team intact, though people around MLB are questioning their unwillingness to trade some of their veteran players.
The Angels had several veterans who could have been dealt, but no players with MLB experience were traded.
They have long odds to make the last American League Wild Card spot, but the front office believes the team is good enough for a second-half resurgence.
Grant Brisbee of The Athletic, in a story breaking down deadline moves, criticized the Angels' approach and their unwillingness to trade their veterans.
"The Angels are out here stockpiling BBs, while the rest of the AL West is shopping at the armory, and for what?" Brisbee wrote.
"A team that’s several games behind several teams in the wild-card chase, not to mention completely out of the divisional race.
"Please, someone in the Angels’ front office, set a rumor that the 2026 deadline is in the middle of August. Two relievers in their mid-to-late 30s? Is this a bit? It is hard to imagine less consequential pieces to add for a less consequential team.
"I’ll just say it: I’m starting to wonder if the Angels even know what they’re doing."
Outfielders Taylor Ward and Jo Adell were among the names garnering interest in the trade market, both of whom still have a couple of years of team control and provides any lineup with a power bat.
The Angels farm system ranks towards the bottom of the league. Moving Ward or Adell could have netted a good prospect package, which would have given them additional organizational depth.
Nevertheless, general manager Perry Minasian opted to keep the team intact for the remaining months of the season.
