Angels Named Potential Landing Spot for $182.4 Million Shortstop in Free Agency
The New York Post's Jon Heyman listed the Los Angeles Angels as a prime candidate to land current Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette in free agency.
Bichette will be a hot commodity in this offseason's free agent market, as he currently leads MLB in hits and doubles and is just 27 years old. His 130 wRC+ is tied for third among MLB shortstops, and he has the second-highest expected batting average in MLB behind his teammate, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Spotrac expects the shortstop to fetch an eight-year contract worth $182.4 million in the offseason.
Bichette has bounced back this season after an injury-riddled 2024 campaign, and has established himself as one of the better offensive shortstops in MLB. The issue with the two-time All-Star, however, is his defense.
He has a fielding run value of -10 in 2025, which ranks in the bottom two percent in MLB. His Outs Above Average is among the worst in MLB, as his mark of -13 is in the bottom one percent.
The Angels already have Zach Neto at shortstop, who is comprable on offense and far superior with the glove, so if they were to sign Bichette they would likely move him to second base due to his poor defense.
That is where the biggest issue in this signing lies for the Angels.
The Angels have fielded two exciting prospects at second base in MLB this season, 2024 first-round pick Christian Moore and 23-year-old Kyren Paris, both of whom are several years younger than Bichette.
Signing Bichette on a long-term deal would cramp the Angels' middle infield, and would stall the development of two of their most exciting prospects. While the idea of the signing is exciting, especially with the season Bichette is having, it is rather unlikely the Angels will disregard their youth to sign a huge talent, especially one as expensive as Bichette.
The Halos have avoided large contracts since the turn of the decade, most likely due to how Anthony Rendon's situation has turned out. With owner Arte Moreno unwilling to spend big, Bichette will probably end up elsewhere in the offseason.
