Angels Named Top Fit For $158.4 Million All-Star Pitcher in Free Agency
The Los Angeles Angels could land a top free agent starting pitcher who had a resurgent season in 2025.
The Angels continue their hunt for quality starting pitching. The Halos have consistently had a rotation which ranks in the middle or lower half of the league.
It has not been for a lack of trying — the franchise has invested big into the position through free agency and the draft. While tons of resources have been used, the results bear out that it is still a position that requires work.
The starting pitcher market this offseason has plenty of quality names that could upgrade Los Angeles' rotation.
One of those names, lefty Ranger Suarez, is expected to be one of the most sought-after free agents, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. Feinsand listed Suarez as a potential fit for the Angels.
"An All-Star in 2024, Suárez opened this season in spectacular fashion, going 7-3 with a 2.15 ERA in 13 first-half starts," Feinsand wrote in a story.
"He has struggled since the break (2-3, 5.86 ERA), but Suárez has posted a 3.63 ERA in four full seasons as a starting pitcher, providing solid work over that stretch.
"He may not be coveted by contenders as a No. 1, but Suárez should score a nice deal as a No. 2 or 3 starter."
Spotrac values Suarez at $158.4 million, a hefty price for a pitcher who will likely not be an ace.
The Angels already have Yusei Kikuchi, who has two years left on his deal, making more than $20 million per season while not producing at a top-of-the-rotation level.
This would be another good chunk of change on a pitcher who projects as a middle-of-the-rotation arm on a contending team.
Suarez would give the Angels a top-tier upgrade who would help replace pending free agent southpaw Tyler Anderson, though.
The Angels are still waiting for some of their starting pitchers to develop, and as a bridge option, Suarez could help provide a steady presence in the rotation alongside Kikuchi.
The lefty has a record of providing quality outings when healthy. He has pitched more than 100 innings in each of the last five seasons, including this year.
