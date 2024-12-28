Angels Need to Fix One Major Issue in 2025
The Los Angeles Angels finished the 2024 season with a 63-99 record and it was reflected in the pitching staff's strikeout rate. Only the Colorado Rockies recorded a lower strikeout rate than the Halos.
A 20.4 percent strikeout rate from the Angels pitching staff was one of the worst in the majors and it begs the question: Where will the strikeouts come from next season?
The Angels have added two starting pitchers so far this winter in Yusei Kikuchi and Kyle Hendricks. In 2024, Kikuchi recorded a high 28.0 percent strikeout rate, which ranked eighth among qualifying starters. His strikeout rate was even higher with the Houston Astros at 31.8 percent after he started throwing his slider more.
Hendricks recorded a 15.3 percent strikeout rate with the Chicago Cubs last season. After a rough season in 2024, it's unlikely Hendricks' strikeout rate will increase significantly. Meanwhile, there are some interesting options out of the bullpen that could help fix the pitching staff's issue with so few strikeouts.
Ben Joyce sported a 2.08 ERA across 34.2 innings, but his 23.2 percent strikeout rate isn't exactly top tier. There's a chance Joyce will emerge as the Halos' closer next season, but the Angels still need acquire more talent this winter.
General manager Perry Minasian insisted the team wasn't done making moves this offseason.
“What we've done so far, we've been pretty aggressive and we're going to continue to be aggressive,” Minasian said, via MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger. “I wouldn't say anything is off limits. With the year we had, there's definitely areas to get better. Really, every area, whether it's rotation, lineup, bullpen, bench depth. We'll look to tackle and attack all those areas and continue to improve this club.
“I wouldn't nail it down to one need, and I’m not trying to be coy because there are plenty of areas to improve. But we'd love to lengthen out the lineup. That's something we've talked about. Try to add another bat, trying to add more depth on the bench. And trying to add more depth in the bullpen. It starts on the mound. You’re only as good as your rotation, to a certain extent. We’ve been aggressive in attacking that, adding two starters in November, but we'll look to address those other areas, too.”
More news: Angels Open to Trading Luis Rengifo in Potential Blockbuster Deal