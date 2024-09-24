Angels News: Another Ex-Angels Prospect Dealt in Dylan Bundy Trade Debuts
Isaac Mattson has climbed his way back into the big leagues.
On Friday night, the former Los Angeles Angels prospect, who was traded to the Baltimore Orioles as part of a package for Dylan Bundy, debuted for the Pittsburgh Pirates in his first Major League Baseball appearance since Oct. 1, 2021.
Mattson delivered two scoreless innings, striking out two without allowing any hits or walks.
"It felt good to be out there and competing again. I'm happy with how it went,” Mattson told Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Gazette. “The preparation paid off. Just had my plan to go out there and compete. Just happy with how it ended up going."
Mattson’s return to the mound in such a significant role was both deserved and a long time in the making. Hailing from Harborcreek in Erie County, he played college baseball at Pitt before being selected in the 19th round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Angels.
He made his MLB debut with the Orioles four years later.
For a while, it seemed unlikely that he would return to the majors after making just four appearances for Baltimore in 2021. Following his debut, he encountered challenges both on and off the field, which ultimately led to his release from the Orioles in July 2022.
Manager Derek Shelton commended Mattson for his perseverance to get back to baseball’s highest level of competition.
"To be able to grind through it, he's pitched in some different places,” Shelton said. “I think it just shows ... you have to love the game. You have to love what you're doing to be able to do that.”
It was a small sample size but it was enough for Shelton to see what makes Mattson special.
“[Friday] was a tough day for us,” Mattson said. “To be able to come out and get outs when we needed and keep guys who needed the rest down and help the team move forward and come back tomorrow and play better, that's all I can ask for."
This sentiment also resonates with his journey back to the big leagues after a lengthy absence.
As the 2024 season draws to a close, Mattson has certainly earned himself more time in the majors.
No matter what happens next in his baseball career, Mattson is grateful for the opportunity to compete against elite MLB hitters, especially considering that this was once uncertain for him.
"It [was] a big day. But at the same time, just remembering it's the same game that we played growing up,” Mattson said. “Being able to go out there and have fun with the guys around me and good results happened, and some days they don't.
“But being able to have that is special."
Bundy pitched two seasons in Anaheim. He went 6-3 with a 3.29 ERA in 11 starts during the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season. The following year, he went 2-9 with a 6.06 ERA in 23 games (19 starts) before a shoulder injury ended his season in August.
Bundy made 22 starts for the Minnesota Twins in 2022 then signed a minor league contract with the New York Mets in 2023. He made six starts for the Mets' Triple-A affiliate last year and was released with a 10.08 ERA. He has not pitched since.