Angels News: Anthony Rendon Finally Making Progress in Injury Rehab
Los Angeles Angel's third baseman Anthony Rendon is trending in the right direction. According to Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register, Rendon will resume baseball activities this week.
Rendon has not played since April 20 due to a torn left hamstring. The 33-year-old initially entered the 10-day IL in late April but shifted to the 60-day IL in early May.
Rendon has missed a considerable amount of time already. However, he is finally ready to begin ramping up his rehab work. It's been a slow process for the former World Series champion, but this is nothing new for Rendon and the Halos. In his five years in Anaheim, Rendon has only played 219 games out of a possible 606 games from 2020-24.
This is the first step of many as Rendon begins his work on the field, almost certainly involving a rehab assignment at some point. However, he still sits weeks away from an eventual return to a big league field.
Angels infielder Miguel Sanó replaced Rendon at third base. However, Sanó has suffered his own injuries, and is currently on the injured list because of a heating pad incident. It's been an injury-riddled season for the Angels thus far, but at least the latest news on Rendon is encouraging.